Travel and Leisure
 306
Accommodation
 163
Activities and Entertainment
 185
Food and Drink
 51
Transport
 52
Travel essentials
Living and Lifestyle
 108
Education and Careers
 33
Health and Wellness
 56
Home and Garden services
 92
Personal services
 119
Shopping
 44
Vehicles
Business and Services
 30
Business supplies
 121
Commercial services
 141
Facilities management
 47
Financial and legal
 62
Transportation
Industry and Agriculture
 117
Construction
 22
Environment
 49
Food and Agriculture
 96
Manufacturing and wholesale
 10
Medical and Scientific
 43
Mining and Energy
Organisations and Development
 11
Development sectors
 13
Diplomatic missions
 1
Government
 9
International development
 13
Local NGOs

This weeks featured Businesses

Recently added Events

Chinese spring festival

Rooney's Hire Zambia 14 January

premium 3 days ago

Christmas eve menu

Kubu Crafts 24 December

premium 1 month ago

Biggest party of the year

Barefeet Theatre 17 December

premium 1 month ago

Recently added Jobs

Finance and Admin Manager

Private Enterprise Programme Zambia (PEP-Z) 6 January

premium 3 weeks ago

Chief Operations Officer

DotCom Zambia 15 December

premium 1 month ago

Human Resource Manager

Career Prospects Ltd 30 November—29 November

premium 2 months ago

Recently added Offers

Selfie Competition

Bookworld

premium 43 mins ago New

New Facials

Renew Medica

premium 47 mins ago New

Accounting masterclass

BongoHive

premium 1 hour ago New

Recently added News

Two lovely dogs up for adoption

Lusaka Animal Welfare Society (LAWS)

premium 5 days ago

The Kairos Society is looking for 50 startups to showcase at the New York Stock Exchange.

BongoHive

premium 5 days ago

Read about blueberries in business

Nyamuka Zambia

premium 1 week ago

Recently added Articles

Travel and Leisure in Zambia - an overview

Julia Brown

4 days ago

The digital market place in Zambia

Joseph Brown

5 days ago

The Best of Zambia supports Nyamuka Zambia Entrepreneurs

Julia Brown

2 months ago

