The Best of Zambia

Computers and Accessories, Work place consumables
•
Lusaka
Operating since 1999, Computer Express is a leading supplier of high quality computers, components, peripherals and work place consumables. This company has an excellent relationship with distributors in USA, RSA and the UAE, enabling it to source almost any component to fulfill the needs of customers. The showroom and sales counter offers customers unrivalled product availability and choice. Computer Express offers call-out services for network installations, on-site service and maintenance.
View business page
Car accessories
•
Lusaka
A modern locksmith company that specialises in professional key cutting and programming. Other services include, but not limited to, worn out key and remote replacement, reconfiguration of locks, remote and chips, ignition and door repair, as well as replacement of lost keys. Speedy Lock and Key Services’ team of locksmiths has the technology and training required to cut and programme all types of car key blanks and transponder chips to cater to almost any vehicle make or model.
Building contractors, Building project management, Civil engineering
•
Lusaka
A cohesive organisation that provides land, property development, civil engineering and associated services to the Zambian and Southern African construction, and real estate industry. Hello Construction has experience in handling projects on behalf of individual clients, corporate organisations, cooperatives, private land owners, local authorities, and other land and property developers. The company partners with other property development partners to deliver innovative products.
Furniture and Furnishings, Wholesale furniture and furnishings
•
Lusaka
Foam King is one of the leading manufacturers and wholesalers of quality bed bases, mattresses, couches, cushions, pillows, and bed sheets. The company supplies its products to a broad range of industries. No matter how big the order, Foam King is committed to manufacture and deliver the requested products on time. The company also maintains a huge inventory of its vast range of products. Beware of imitations, when it does not say Foam King, then it is not Foam King.
Agriculture insurance, Business general Insurance, Business life insurance, Marine insurance, Personal general insurance
•
Lusaka
Life is full of risks. Veritas General Insurance Plc is a company specialised in offering a wide array of general insurance services to the public and the commercial sector. The company can also tailor make policies to suit individual clients’ requirements upon request. Veritas General Insurance Plc prides itself in securing its clients’ future by insuring their assets today. This company’s policies include accident, agriculture, marine, commercial vehicle and property, and personal general insurance.
Pre-schools, Primary schools, Secondary schools
•
Lusaka
Founded in 1963, the well-established International School of Lusaka is one of the oldest international schools on the African continent, and currently the third largest in the Association of International Schools in Africa. It has over 700 students from over 60 different countries. The teaching staff consists of over 50 professional educators from 15 countries. The school is made up of three school units: early childhood, primary and secondary. The secondary school is divided into the lower school and the upper school.
Electronic payment systems, Solar and Renewable
•
Lusaka
Spargris Zambia’s Kazang brand is the biggest distributor of electronic airtime with over 3,500 terminals throughout Zambia. Its server has backup and disaster recovery processes in place, allowing the system to operate almost flawlessly. Kazang recently launched a new point of sale device called the Mobi. It has partnered with Professional Insurance Corporation plc to offer a convenient way of paying for motor and travel insurance. The company is also a distributor of a wide selection of solar products.
Photography
•
Lusaka
Xanthe Cooke Photography is a professional photographic service offering multiple types of photography from portraits to corporate and lifestyle. The company provides convenient and affordable packages to suit different budgets and needs. Xanthe Cooke is qualified in Australia and South Africa and has several years experience in providing professional photography. This company is dedicated to providing exceptional photographic experiences. Contact them for high quality and creative images.
Electronic payment systems
•
Lusaka
Launched in 2005, Zamlink is an electronic transaction management company with their primary focus of attention being switching and settling secure shared financial transactions for its member banks and any third party financial institution. The company offers a turnkey business solution that is tailored to give any bank or financial institution instant access to the more than 250 ATMs on their network countrywide and over 250 POS terminals, shared mobile banking platforms and other e-payments initiatives.
Aluminium windows and doors
•
Lusaka
Creative Aluminium & Glass supplies, manufactures and installs architectural aluminium works. The company also provides a wide selection of glass products. It has a team of proactive and creative staff members who believe in revolutionising the use of basic aluminium materials into more dynamic and out of the box designs. Creative Aluminium & Glass are experts in the installation and refurbishment of aluminium windows and doors.
Food and Groceries, Gift shops and Souvenirs
•
Lusaka
This quality grocery and gift store supplies its authentic Asian range of sauces, spices and grocery products to retail customers and a growing number of restaurants, hotels and shops. The Oriental Food and Gift Store also offers a variety of quality kitchenware as well as great gift ideas for all. Whether you are looking for something with which to celebrate Chinese New Year, or for something unique to give as a present, you’ll find a great array of items that make interesting gifts.
Building contractors, Building project management, Property improvement
•
Lusaka
Nemerit Enterprises is a well established building consultancy, with considerable experience in a wide array of building projects including construction, technical, management consultancy, property maintenance and building contracting. Their focus is on preserving long-term economic value of real estate assets through the provision of quality maintenance and repair services. This company has qualified professional and technical staff to execute the most exacting of projects.
Fishing, Safari lodges, Safaris, Spas
•
Lower Zambezi National Park
Royal Zambezi Lodge is a luxury safari lodge on the Zambezi River in Zambia. Winner of the World Luxury Boutique Hotel Award in 2011 and twice winners of the World Luxury Hotel Award, this is Zambian safari accommodation at its best, with an unforgettable Zambezi sunrise greeting you each morning and bush sounds lulling you to sleep at night. The lodge offers walking, driving and river safaris. Just 5 minutes from the Lower Zambezi National Park.
Building materials, Steel
•
Lusaka
Bluespan is an established building contractor in Zambia, specialising in the construction of steel lintels, ring beams and permanent decking. It provides related technical support and lintel scheduling for large construction projects. Bluespan offers technical advice to those engaged in building projects regardless of size, from a private house extension to a major housing development or commercial building. Galvanised pressed-steel lintels and purlins reduce the time and effort involved in major aspects of building.
Conference venues, Fine dining restaurants, Fitness, Hotels
•
Lusaka
Chrismar Hotel Lusaka offers accommodation, a restaurant and bar, gym facilities and conferencing. Choose between stylish indoor eating and authentic outdoor dining. This is a unique venue for your conference, meeting, wedding or any other special event, catering for up to 200 delegates or guests. And you can unwind and keep fit in the gym, with its wide range of modern equipment that includes bench presses, treadmills, rowing machines and spinning machines.
Processing and distribution
•
Lusaka
Majoru Investments produce and distribute superior quality meat and meat products for both the local and international market. Meats include a variety of fresh meat, hams, bacons, polonies, sausages and other uncooked meat products which are succulent, tender and full of flavour. The company places great emphasis on the procurement of animals from farmers who rear livestock in a healthy environment. Majoru Investments’ customers are spread across varying provinces of Zambia and Congo DR.
Conference venues, Lodges
•
Lusaka
Roma Lodge has a range of spacious en-suite rooms and two fully-furnished apartments. The apartments are ideal for families or business professionals, giving the privacy and flexibility you may need. The extensive gardens and swimming pool area make a great place for relaxation. A conference hall is available for conferences and other functions 7 days a week, with a setting that makes it ideal for an event in any season. The lodge also has a fully stocked cocktail bar.
Casual dining restaurants, Conference venues, Safari camps, Safaris
•
Ndola
In a setting of lakes and beautifully maintained parkland, Nsobe Game Camp is home to 15 species of antelope, giraffe, warthogs and zebra, and over 320 kinds of birds. There is a conference centre here, seating up to 80 delegates, ideal for those looking for a venue in a tranquil setting. And at a stunning setting overlooking the lake, you’ll find the Nsobe restaurant – open to both residents and visitors. Nsobe Game Camp also has a swimming pool, and poolside bar and grill.
Royal Zambezi Lodge
•
11 February—12 February
Horse Shoe Steakhouse
•
14 February at 18:00—22:30
BongoHive
Never miss a business or entertainment event with our calendar of events in…
Springfields Coaching Centre
•
2 days ago
Lake Road (PTA) School
•
2 weeks ago
Crested Crane Academy
•
2 weeks ago
Find a job with our daily list of job vacancies in Zambia
Voyagers Zambia
•
15 hours ago
Voyagers Zambia
•
16 hours ago
Fairworld Properties
•
2 days ago
Save money with the latest special offers, sales and discounts in Zambia
Moringa Initiative Ltd
•
15 hours ago
Kubu Crafts
•
15 hours ago
Moringa Initiative Ltd
•
3 days ago
Announcements, news and press releases from businesses in Zambia
Sara Drawwater
•
2 weeks ago
Julia Brown
•
3 weeks ago
Joseph Brown
•
3 weeks ago
Curated news and articles highlighting the positive aspects of Zambia