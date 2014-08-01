The Best of Zambia

Founded in 1963, the well-established International School of Lusaka is one of the oldest international schools on the African continent, and currently the third largest in the Association of International Schools in Africa. It has over 700 students from over 60 different countries. The teaching staff consists of over 50 professional educators from 15 countries. The school is made up of three school units: early childhood, primary and secondary. The secondary school is divided into the lower school and the upper school.