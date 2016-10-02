The Best of Zambia

Julia Brown

1 month ago
On Thursday 24th November 2016, The Best of Zambia presented awards to 5 Nyamuka Zambia winners giving them a year’s online marketing coverage.

Weekly digest #39 — Offers, events, jobs and news from businesses in Zambia

Delba de Oliveira

3 months ago
This week's highlights: UB40 performs in Zambia, a Golf Tournament with The First Lady. Plus our selection of the best upcoming events, offers, news and recent jobs.

Weekly digest #38 — Offers, events, jobs and news from businesses in Zambia

Delba de Oliveira

3 months ago
From live band performances to fashion day out. December bat migration specials and discounts on accounting software. Here are 5 upcoming events, 5 offers, 5 announcements and 3 interesting articles from this week...

September update — New partnership, web traffic report, get to know our team

Joseph Brown

3 months ago
Welcome to our first monthly newsletter that aims to update you on some of exciting things happening behind the scenes at The Best of Zambia.

Weekly digest #37 — Offers, events, jobs and news from businesses in Zambia

Delba de Oliveira

3 months ago
From motorbike delivery drivers to risk analyst positions. Discounts on furniture to weekend getaways. Here are 5 upcoming events, 4 jobs, 6 offers and 5 announcements from this week...

New working partnership between The Best of Zambia and PEP-Z (Private Enterprise Programme Zambia)

Sara Drawwater

3 months ago
The Best of Zambia and PEP-Z partner to make it easier for local SMEs to trade with corporations in Zambia and better participate in their supply chains

Weekly digest #36 — Offers, events, jobs and news from businesses in Zambia

Delba de Oliveira

3 months ago
From offers on bridal jewellery and electronics, to literary and summer festivals. Here are 5 upcoming events, 5 offers and 5 announcements from this week...

Weekly digest #35 — Offers, events, jobs and news from businesses in Zambia

Delba de Oliveira

4 months ago
From office furniture sale and spaces to let, discount on facials and pop-up markets. Here are 5 upcoming events, 5 offers, 5 announcements and 5 interesting articles from this week...

Free business support, guidance and marketing for SME's in Zambia through PEP-Z

Sara Drawwater

4 months ago
Details on how the PEP-Z Business Linkages Programme can support local SMEs. Support criteria and documentation requirements for the backing of your business

Weekly digest #34 — Offers, events, jobs and news from businesses in Zambia

Delba de Oliveira

4 months ago
From fashion designer to sales associate positions, discount on flights and car parts. Here are 5 upcoming events, 5 jobs, 6 offers, 12 announcements and 4 interesting articles from this week...

Weekly digest #33 — Offers, events, jobs and news from businesses in Zambia

Delba de Oliveira

4 months ago
From music tour to book blogging, holiday packages to iPad discounts. Here are 5 upcoming events, 5 offers, 6 announcements and 5 interesting articles from this week...

Weekly digest #32 — Offers, events, jobs and news from businesses in Zambia

Delba de Oliveira

4 months ago
From food markets and pop-up shows to beach parties, accounting and sales excutive positions. Here are 6 upcoming events, 6 jobs, 5 offers, 6 announcements and 6 interesting articles from this week...

Weekly digest #31 — Offers, events, jobs and news from businesses in Zambia

Delba de Oliveira

5 months ago
Vegan nights to classical concerts, Apple discounts to show castings. Here are 5 upcoming events, 5 offers, 2 jobs, 5 news items and 6 interesting articles from this week...

Weekly digest #30 — Offers, events and news from businesses in Zambia

Delba de Oliveira

5 months ago
From CEO awards to ambassadorial visitors. Car rentals and swimming discounts for your weekend. Here are 5 upcoming events, 3 offers, 5 news items and 5 interesting articles from this week...

BongoHive Demo Night highlights

Delba de Oliveira

5 months ago
On the 2nd of August, BongoHive hosted Launch Demo Night. Tina Kalonga and Shimunza Ng'andu from The Best of Zambia had the opportunity to attend and report back with highlights of the event.

Weekly digest #29 — Offers, events, jobs and news from businesses in Zambia

Delba de Oliveira

5 months ago
From Chef de Partie to teaching positions, new apps and magazine features. Here are 5 upcoming events, 3 jobs, 4 offers, 8 news items and 5 interesting articles from this week...

Weekly digest #28 — Offers, events, jobs and news from businesses in Zambia

Delba de Oliveira

5 months ago
From phone to vehicles deals, a new book launch and holiday tuitions for kids. Here are 5 upcoming events, 5 offers, 5 news items and 6 interesting articles from this week...

